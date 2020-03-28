WWE SmackDown: From Drew Gulak’s victory to Alexa Bliss’ loss; Here’s are the results & highlights

The latest addition to SmackDown aired live for all the WWE fans from an empty Performance Center in Orlando and the show was kicked off by Sasha Banks and Bayley, who were interrupted by their rivals Lacey Evans, Naomi and Tamina. Banks, Naomi and Lacey started arguing about the Fatal Five-Way. As they argued, Tamina came and started taking the four of them down. However, Banks and Bayley quickly left before Tamina could pin them on the floor. Following this, WWE gave its fans a solid dose of action.

Check out the results and match highlights bellow:

Drew Gulak def. Shinsuke Nakamura

As the fight started, Nakamura was seen launching powerful blows and it seemed like he would win the match without a tough competition from Gulak. However, Gulak did not give up and ended up winning the show. As Nakamura tried to pin Gulak down with the Kinshasa, he misjudged the timing and the move fell flat as his opponent got the roll-up for the win.

Alexa Bliss def. Asuka

In the match also, the wrestler who ended up losing did a good job in the beginning of the match. Initially, it seemed like the ball was in Asuka’s court. However, eventually, with her conviction and powerful blows, Alexa turned things in her favour. Alexa dropped Asuka on the apron in a near-fatal blow and won the match.

The Usos vs. The New Day

The fight started off with Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston hitting each other with strong blows. Kofi later landed on his feet after a clearly failed attempt at monkey flip. By the end of this match, no one ended up winning. After hitting each other with some of their most powerful blows, all four of them were down at ringside.

ALSO READ: WWE News: Roman Reigns will be replaced by THIS wrestler in WrestleMania 36 match against Goldberg

Credits :TwitterYouTube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More