WWE SmackDown: From Jeff Hardy’s big win to John Cena’s appearence; Here are all the highlights from the show

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

From Jeff Hardy’s winning move to John Cena and Bray Wyatt’s confrontation, here are all the highlights from the latest SmackDown show. Check it out.

Even before the show aired live, this week’s SmackDown event had caused quite a stir in the WWE Universe amid coronavirus crisis. On March 11, 2020, it was reported that keeping the COVID-19 outbreak in mind, WWE organisers decided to change the venue of the show. The event, which was originally scheduled to take place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, was aired live from WWE Performance Center in Orlando. And that wasn’t all. The wrestlers had to also perform in an empty stadium.

The show features everything from action-packed matches to verbal confrontations and interviews. One of the major highlights from the show was, beyond doubt, John Cena’s appearance. The WWE organisers gave the fans a sneak-peek into Cena and Bray Wyatt's feud. The wrestlers, who are scheduled for the upcoming WrestleMania 36 event which will take place in April, trash-talked about each other. Triple H kicked off of the SmackDown show in an empty centre. Another take away from the show was that WWE has announced Goldberg and Roman Reigns will feature on the upcoming SmackDown show before locking horns at the WrestleMania 36 event.

Here are the results:

Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss:

Sasha Banks and her friend Bayley entered the ring against their long time enemies Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss. Sasha and Bayley mockingly played to a crowd that wasn’t there and announced on the mic that they don’t care about how many fans cheer for them, they are still the best.

Daniel Bryan defeated Cesaro:

Daniel Bryan entered the ring against Cesaro and they delivered an action-packed match. While it started with high kicks and European uppercuts, it seemed like Cesaro had the match under his control when he hit Daniel with a deadlift superplex. However, Daniel put an end to the match by pinning Cesaro down.

Jeff Hardy defeated Baron Corbin:

Read More