WWE Smackdown results: Asuka vs. Iyo Sky, Cena's return and surprises from September 22, 2023

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown on September 22, 2023, was nothing short of spectacular. An electrifying return by John Cena, unexpected twists, and a thrilling Women's Championship clash between Iyo Sky and Asuka kept wrestling fans at the edge of their seats during the Fox broadcast.

ALSO READ: 'You get hurt, we all get hurt': Dwayne Johnson teases WWE comeback post USD 393 million Black Adam controversy

John Cena and AJ styles kick off smackdown

The show kicked off with the iconic John Cena, who brought an unmatched energy to the arena. His enthusiasm was infectious, setting the tone for the night. Cena expressed his desire to return as an active competitor, igniting the crowd's excitement. However, despite Cena's charisma, the segment itself fell a bit flat, lacking the creativity needed to sustain excitement throughout the show.

Grade: B

Top moments and takeaways

Cena's return is a testament to his dedication to the wrestling world.

Cena's call-out to The Bloodline was interrupted by AJ Styles, hinting at a potential partnership.

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa's interruption added an unexpected twist to the segment.

Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio vs. The Street Profits

In a thrilling tag team match, The Street Profits aimed to continue their winning streak against the LWO's Santos Escobar and United States champion Rey Mysterio. The match delivered as expected, showcasing the incredible talent in the ring. The surprising outcome left fans wondering if it marked the beginning of a new rivalry.

Result: Mysterio and Escobar defeated The Street Profits Grade: B

Top moments and takeaways

The Street Profits' theme music doesn't align with their current heel persona.

The Babyfaces winning might lead to an interesting storyline with Bobby Lashley's involvement.

ALSO READ: WWE: Long term plans for Roman Reign REVEALED; Here’s everything we know

WWE Women's Championship Match: Asuka vs. Iyo Sky

Anticipation was high for the Women's Championship Match between Iyo Sky and Asuka, and it did not disappoint. The match showcased exceptional in-ring action and flawless execution, setting it apart from other encounters. However, the booking left something to be desired, as Charlotte Flair's interference led to a distracting finish, possibly maintaining the status quo in the women's division.

Result: Sky defeated Asuka to retain Grade: A

Top moments and takeaways

Charlotte Flair's presence continued to revolve around the women's title picture.

Asuka and Sky's in-ring chemistry and intensity were unmatched.

The match deserved a better finish.

Brawling Brutes vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

Advertisement

A backstage confrontation led to a heated tag team match between Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, and The Brawling Brutes. In an upset victory, Theory and Waller showcased their skills, hinting at a potential tag team title shot. The match was competitive and highlighted the emerging talent in the division.

Result: Waller and Theory defeated Butch and Holland Grade: B

Top moments and takeaways

Commentary highlighted Butch's recent achievements, adding depth to the match.

Waller and Theory's chemistry could make them formidable tag team contenders.

Contract signing

The closing segment of SmackDown raised intriguing questions about John Cena's tag team partner for Fastlane. After AJ Styles was attacked backstage, Cena's overzealousness led to a contract signing segment. This improvement over an earlier segment added a layer of mystery to the upcoming match. The potential partner, rumored to be LA Knight, could make the main event at Fastlane an unforgettable spectacle.

Grade: A

Top moments and takeaways:

Sikoa's attack on Styles added suspense to the storyline.

The idea of Uso's hubris causing chaos in The Bloodline's ranks added depth to the story.

Overall grade

This SmackDown episode soared to new heights thanks to two standout segments: the incredible Women's Championship match and John Cena's electrifying return. While the show had moments that fell short, the focus on these two key elements made it a memorable night for WWE fans.

ALSO READ: WWE Wrestlemania 2023: Where and how to watch, match card details and more