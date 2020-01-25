WWE SmackDown Results: Bray Wyatt beats Daniel Bryan with a strap ahead of their Royal Rumble 2020 clash

Daniel Bryan had a poor end to the night on SmackDown Live as Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend took advantage of the contract signing for their Strap Match at Royal Rumble 2020 for the Universal Championship and beat him to a pulp... with a strap. Read below for more details.

We're just a few days away from the highly-awaited WWE PPV, Royal Rumble 2020. While there is a tremendous buzz surrounding the upcoming Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches, another exciting bout if for the Universal Championship as Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend will be defending his title against Daniel Bryan in a Strap Match. In this week's WWE SmackDown, we saw the two confront each other over the contract signing and the ending was not a pretty picture for one of them!

First up, we had a motivated Daniel enter the ring to sign the contract in order to make their match at Royal Rumble 2020 official. For the unversed, the bout will see a strap tied to the wrist of the champion as well as the challenger for the entire match and the winner will be decided by a pin-fall of submission. Instead of coming to the ring, Bray appeared in the Firefly Fun House and tried his best to fax the contract, as advised by his attorney, but was unsuccessful in his attempt. While Bryan and Wyatt were arguing, the former wrapped the strap in the ring around him teasing the latter.

Wyatt then stated that it should be The Fiend and not him who comes to the ring and signs the contract as it will be him competing in the match. When the lights changed to red, the champ appeared in the ring holding the other end of Daniel's strap. What followed was a vicious Mandible Claw and Sister Abigail on the challenger which then concluded with a series of deadly strap hits. The Fiend proceeded to sit on the char, stab himself through the hand several times and sign the contract in his own blood.

