WWE SmackDown Results: Daniel Bryan defeats The Miz and Baron Corbin; to battle The Fiend at Royal Rumble 2020

Daniel Bryan, The Miz and Baron Corbin had to battle in a triple threat match on WWE SmackDown to determine who would be the No. 1 contender for The Fiend's Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2020. Read below to know how the match went about.

WWE SmackDown this week was brimming with excitement as it was yet to be decided as to who would be The Fiend's challenger for his Universal Championship at the upcoming Royal Rumble 2020. The night started with Daniel Bryan, The Miz and Baron Corbin teasing the upcoming main event, which was a triple threat to determine the No. 1 contender for The Fiend's title. While Baron made fun of Daniel and Miz as fathers, Roman reigned on Baron's parade and pummeled him. Reigns was this close to hitting his enemy with a deadly spear but Corbin was able to escape just in time!

It seemed as though Baron will be out of action as the match was then set up between Bryan and Miz only. However, Corbin's security interfered in the match and it was revealed by the wrestler himself that the triple threat match will take place as per schedule. The main event started with Daniel and Miz seeking revenge on Baron for his antics, earlier in the night. Throughout the match, someone or the other dominated with Bryan hitting a running knee on Corbin but a dropkick by the sneaky Dolph Ziggler almost guaranteed an upset in Baron's favour. However, Roman returned as The Big Dog attacked Baron and took him outside the arena leaving only Daniel and Miz.

Bryan and Miz tried to one-up the other with the latter countering the running knee into the Skull-Crushing Finale, which then turned into a Figure Four. However, Daniel showed off his veteran skills and countered with the LeBell Lock. Miz had to tap out and Bryan's fate was sealed for a Royal Rumble 2020 bout against The Fiend.

Watch the video below:

What was even more exciting was Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse promo post the triple threat match as he revealed that The Fiend was not finished with Daniel Bryan. "Let me in," Bray teased.

Who do you think will at Royal Rumble 2020 - Daniel Bryan or The Fiend? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

