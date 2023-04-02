WWE SmackDown results: From Bobby Lashley to Raquel Rodriguez, here are the winners

The WWE SmackDown saw an eventful night with varying results. Some of the important bits from the night includes Bobby Lashley winning Andre the Giant Battle, Cody Rhodes confronting Roman Reigns, and Rodriguez winning a 4-way match.

In this article, we will tell you everything about the WWE SmackDown results along with the important bouts from the night.

WWE SmackDown results

WWE SmackDown saw Cody Rhodes coming face to face against Roman Reigns. Rhodes or The American Nightmare earlier vowed that he will be defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. During the face-off, Rhodes took a dig at the Reigns saying that WWE had invested in The Tribal Chief for about eleven years, however the company only started gaining profits only one year ago. On the other hand, during the face-off Reigns demanded Rhodes to acknowledge him. This heated argument ended with Reigns showing off his title belts to Rhodes.

Raquel Rodriguez was the winner of a four way battle after defeating Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Natalya. In another important event of the night, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre have surpassed Imperium.

At the WWE SmackDown, Bobby Lashley has won Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Lashley has joined the list of previous winners including Cesaro, Big Show, Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman, Madcap Moss, Matt Hardy, and more.

WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony 2023 has also honored some of the wrestling legends including Tim White, Andy Kaufman, Stacy Keibler, Rey Mysterio, and The Great Muta.

