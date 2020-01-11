WWE SmackDown Results: John Morrison reunites with The Miz and turns heel; performs an awesome parkour move

WWE SmackDown Results: John Morrison appeared on this week's Miz TV and reunited with his former WWE tag-team partner The Miz. We then see John turn heel during the episode by attacking New Day member Big E with an amazing parkour move. Read below for more details.

The opening segement in this week's WWE SmackDown saw John Morrison being welcomed by his former WWE tag-team partner and close friend The Miz, on his special talk show Miz TV. After receiving thunderous applause for his return, Miz showed a video package highlighting the past achievement of John. the wrestler even took a huge dig at Roman Reigns, when the wrestler quipped that he originally had a grand return to WWE in mind which was complete with small dogs, obviously referring to Roman's 'Big Dog' moniker.

Turning tables, Morrison yelled at the WWE Universe for booing Miz and started chanting about the latter's achievements in the wrestling company. The duo was quickly interrupted by New Day members Kofi Kingston and Big E. After a back and forth between both parties, a match was set up next between Miz and Kofi. While Miz dominated earlier by working on Kingston's knee, the former WWE Champion hit back hard. When Miz was able to apply a Figure Four, Big E assisted his partner in putting an end to the counter.

Miz tried to distract Big E before John hit a trademark parkour move from the steel steps. Eventually, Miz hit Kingston with the Skull-Crushing Finale for the win.

Meanwhile, for next week's SmackDown, Morrison will be wrestling Big E. It will be interesting to see how WWE will go forward with this angle.

