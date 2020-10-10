WWE SmackDown Results: WWE Draft sees Seth Rollins move to SmackDown; The New Day gets split into two brands

This week's WWE SmackDown saw the commencement of WWE Draft with some major changes including Seth Rollins being moved to SmackDown while The New Day was split into SmackDown and Raw.

Stephanie McMahon took over WWE Draft Day 1 during this week's WWE SmackDown as some shocking names saw switching brands. Everyone was at the mercy of the draft night and it was indeed surprising to see who went where. The most shocking of all had to be The New Day being split between SmackDown and Raw, especially after Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods literally just returned.

Let's get down to who stayed and who switched brands during WWE Draft Day 1. When it comes to the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Universal Champion Roman Reigns, both stay on their respective brands, Raw and SmackDown. WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka also continues to stay on Raw while The Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins got drafted to SmackDown. The Hurt Business will continue to cause mayhem on Raw while AJ Styles got drafted to Raw. Sasha Banks will stay on SmackDown and continue to torment her ex-best friend and WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley while Noami moved to Raw and Bianca Blair moved to SmackDown.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax will remain on Raw and so will Ricochet. Jey Uso will stay on SmackDown while Mandy Rose stays on Raw. Following Rollins' path, Dominik and Rey Mysterio move to SmackDown as well while The Miz and John Morrison got drafted to Raw. As we told you earlier, the most shocking draft came when the newly crowned WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions (they beat Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura) Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods got drafted to Raw while Big E stays on SmackDown, thus splitting up The New Day sadly. Dana Brooke and Angel Garza stay on Raw while Otis stays on SmackDown to conclude Day 1 of WWE Draft.

Check out the WWE Draft picks which took place on WWE SmackDown below:

It will indeed be interesting to see who gets drafted during WWE Draft Day 2, which will take place next week on WWE Raw.

