WWE SmackDown: Why did Dominik Mysterio come out to defend Rhea Ripely against Charlotte Flair?

At WWE Wrestle Mania 39, Charlotte Flair will have to defend her title of SamckDown Women’s Champion against Rhea Ripely. Before their meet at the big wrestling event, the duo came face to face on the SmackDown episode. The face-off started between the Dominik Mysterio and Charlotte Flair before there was short stare down between Rhea Ripely and Flair. Here are the details about WWE SmackDown.

SmackDown between Rhea Ripely and Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair started the WWE Segment by saying that there are only 35 days till WrestleMania 39 and since Rhea Ripely talks big on the Monday Right Raw, she cannot wait to see what Ripely has to say to her face. Flair tries to instigate Rhea as she reminds her of the last time when they were in the ring together. Charlotte sarcastically adds that it is fine to be scared and ‘Having second thoughts about choosing me’.

At this moment Dominik Mysterio comes out as he wouldn’t let Flair to talk to ‘mami’ like that. Mysterio says that Charlotte Flair is just jealous of Rhea Ripely since she is the hottest in WWE. Flair quickly rubbishes this claim and says that she has ‘a real Latino man at home with a thicker accent’.

Then Dominik Mysterio starts talking about their similarities before talking about their dads. He takes a personal hit at Flair and says that when Ripely would beat Flair at WrestleMania she would know her father was right as he used to say, ‘You're just not good enough’.

At this point, Flair got into Dominik’s face but Ripely walked into the ring for the stare down before Dominik separated both of them.

The match between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripely would be one of the biggest matches in WrestleMania 39.