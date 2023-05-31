WWE star Alexa Bliss expecting her first child with husband Ryan Cabrera; DETAILS here

A little over the year after getting married, WWE champion Alexa Bliss is heading into a new chapter with her husband Ryan Cabrera. The WWE star Bliss and the singer Cabrera are expecting their first child together. Here is everything to know about the same.

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera are expecting first child

About one year after tying a knot, Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera are expecting their first child together. The pair found out about the pregnancy news in late March. In an interview with E! News, Alexa said that they were shocked when they found out about pregnancy earlier this year. She explained that they were not trying for a child at all.

ALSO READ: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox enjoy chic date night in London amid reunion rumors; DEETS here

ALSO READ: ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ casting update: Who is starring in this live-action remake? Here’s what we know

Ryan added that though they were completely surprised by the pregnancy news, they couldn’t be more excited. Their baby will arrive in December 2023.

Alexa Bliss said, “We Facetimed my mom immediately and then shared the news with Ryan's family.” Ryan Cabrera also shared how they celebrated this news with the closest people to them. He said, “Because we have friends and family on both coasts, we hosted a reveal party in L.A. and one in Orlando.”

ALSO READ: Why is Disney shutting down its Splash Mountain after over 3 decades? Here are DETAILS

ALSO READ: Is Megan Thee Stallion dating soccer star Romelu Lukaku? Duo spotted cozying up

Furthermore, Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera also decided to share this exciting news with the fans in a special way. The On the Way Down artist said, ‘We shot a video with our friend Neil Fernandez, which is a spoof of the Friends episode where Rachel tells Ross she's expecting. Friends is one of our favorite shows and, as you saw with our prom video, we like to make our announcements in unique and fun ways.’

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera married in April 2022 after dating for two years.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WWE star Alexa Bliss says she is ‘all clear’ after undergoing skin cancer treatment