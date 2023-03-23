WWE star Alexa Bliss says she is ‘all clear’ after undergoing skin cancer treatment

WWE star Alexa Bliss has opened up about her skin cancer diagnosis. As per WrestlingInc.com, on Tuesday, March 21, Bliss took to her Instagram stories and shared a health update with all her fans and followers. Sharing a picture of her face with a bandage on it, Alexa informed her fans that she is ‘all clear’ now. In her aforementioned story, she gave followers a glimpse of the left side of her face, where she underwent a quick medical procedure to remove basal cell carcinoma and some squamous cells. She further thanked the American Skin Institute for its help and expressed regret for spending time in tanning beds, which she feels, led to her skin cancer diagnosis.

Alexa Bliss opens up on her skin cancer diagnosis

Alexa Bliss also took to her Twitter space to share further details about her diagnosis and condition and answer fans’ queries. A fan suggested that her recent cancer diagnosis and treatment might be the reason behind her absence from WWE programming ever since she lost the Women’s Royal Rumble match against Bianca Belair. Bliss revealed that she found a spot on her face that had gotten worse. When she went in for a check-up, the doctors performed a biopsy and it was revealed as basal cell carcinoma.

During the procedure, Bliss shared, that the doctor found other squamous cells as well. She said that she was glad she had gotten her skin checked. The WWE star also added that the procedure was "quick and easy." She also said that she would require a short healing time and asked fans to not worry about her.

What is Basal Cell Carcinoma?

Basal Cell Carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer. It mostly appears as a transparent bump on the skin but can also have other appearances. It mostly develops on the part of the face that is most exposed to the sun and its ultraviolet rays. However, they grow slowly, which means most cases are curable if detected at an early stage.

