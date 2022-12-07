WWE star Becky Lynch filmed an unused post-credits scene for THIS Marvel film

WWE superstar Becky Lynch , originally Rebecca Quin was almost a part of a major Marvel film. According to a report from Fightful Select, Becky who has long been rumoured to be joining the MCU had actually filmed a post-credits scene for Marvel's Eternals. The reports haven't clarified what character Lynch was supposed to play in the film.

According to the report, an insider with knowledge about the scene described it saying that the post-credits scene was "too depressing" which is why it did not make it to the final cut of the film. Another source in the report notes that Harry Styles who appeared in his post-credit scene as Thanos’ brother Eros — was set to appear alongside Lynch in the scene before it was scrapped. While the Eternals scene did not pan out, it's unclear whether Lynch will appear in some other Marvel film.

Becky Lynch in Young Rock

In the meantime, while her MCU debut is still awaited, Becky did get to show off her acting skills recently as she played singer Cyndi Lauper in the NBC series Young Rock. Dwayne Johnson had even tweeted the announcement of Lynch coming on board as he wrote, "Officially welcoming @beckylynchwwe to our YOUNG ROCK cast ." The wrestling legend and actor further praised Becky and said, "I was right there for Becky’s audition and we were all very impressed at her high-level commitment as an actor to become Cyndi Lauper. No easy task, but she worked her butt off and went all in – and crushed it. CAN’T WAIT for you guys to see Becky’s acting debut!!!"

Apart from acting, the former Raw Women's Champion also recently made her return to WWE late last month after being away for four months due to a severe injury.