WWE star Carmella gets candid about her journey after ectopic pregnancy: ‘It’s something very dangerous’
Carmella shares a glimpse of her heart-breaking journey following miscarriage & ectopic pregnancy. Here’s what the WWE star has to say.
An American professional wrestler and model, WWE star Carmella has returned to the ring after a long break. Although, the past few months have been very challenging for the wrestler as she was dealing with ectopic pregnancy.
In her “After the Bell” podcast this week, the wrestler has shared her emotional journey that left her fans in deep shock. WWE’s Carmella appeared as a guest on the show hosted by Corey Graves and his partner Kevik Patrick. She revealed that she was recovering from ectopic pregnancy during her time away from the ring. In an insightful interview, Carmella shared details about her painful journey and how Stephanie McMohan has been her biggest support system throughout the journey.
Carmella said – “I was dealing with an ectopic pregnancy, which means that the pregnancy was not viable and I couldn’t move forward with it. It’s actually something that a lot of women don’t make it through. I feel very fortunate. My friends, family, no one realized just how extreme this is. My husband included,” Also, Carmella also spoke about her experience while in the emergency room and how both the WWE star and her husband Grave have learned everything about it in the seven months that she has spent away from wrestling.
What is ectopic pregnancy?
Ectopic pregnancy is a condition that occurs when a fertilized egg grows outside the uterus. This problem can be life-threatening for a pregnant woman if left untreated.
What is next for Carmella?
Earlier this month, Carmella made a comeback at WWE just before the start of the WWE Elimination Chamber. Last Saturday, the wrestler competed against six women, including Asuka, Nikki Cross, Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, and Liv Morgan at the WWE Elimination Chamber match. The match finished with Asuka winning, while Carmella survived till the end of the match as the runner-up.
