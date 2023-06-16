WWE star Charlotte Flair REACTS to Randy Orton’s seductive photo with wife Kim Orton

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair could not help but comment on Randy Orton’s recent photo with his wife Kim Orton.

After facing backlash at Wrestlemania 2022, Orton and his tag team partner, Riddle, were successful in defending their RAW Tag Team Championship against Street Profits. In case you missed it, the Friday Night SmackDown episode that aired on May 20 showcased The Usos defeating the RK-Bros to win the RAW Tag Team title. The former then united the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

According to reports, Orton suffered a back injury, which has kept him away from the ring for a long time. Ever since his injury, the Viper has not returned to the company. However, fans of Orton are in for a sweet surprise as the WWE superstar’s wife took to her Instagram space to upload a picture of him massaging her feet. She also mentioned how lucky she is. Scroll below to take a look.

WWE's Randy Orton massages wife’s feet

Recently, Kim Orton took to her Instagram space and shared a photo featuring her husband Randy Orton. In the photo, Randy can be seen massaging Kim’s foot as he looked at the camera. Apart from sharing the picture, Kim also wrote a caption which read, “always on my digits #luckyme”.

Take a look at the post below.

Kim Orton’s Instagram post with Randy Orton

As soon as Kim shared the post, it was flooded with likes and reactions from fans and followers. One fan wrote, “Yasssss sis get it!!!!! Mile high club boiiii.” Another fan commented, “It is our duty as husbands.” A third fan said, “The only man who can dethrone the tribal chief, not Cody Rhodes.” Yet another person had another request, “Come Back Randy and beat Roman (clap emoji)” A fifth fan said, “The only time we see Randy is through Kim (crying emoji) (red heart emoji) lol”.

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair also left a comment under Kim’s post that read, “YES QUEEN (red heart emoji) (hi-five emoji) (fire emoji)”

