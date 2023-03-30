WWE star Kelly Kelly aka Barbie Blank Coba expecting her first child, calls it 'first experience'

WWE star Kelly Kelly aka Barbie Blank Coba is going to be a mother! Yes, you read that right. The 36-year-old superstar and her husband Joe Coba are becoming parents to their first child. Kelly has recently shared the wonderful news and said, "I am feeling amazing.” "I've been dreaming about this journey to motherhood for so long and starting a family with my incredibly supportive husband, Joe. Now that it's here, it's just been such a great experience." The star also revealed that she is 14 weeks along and her expected due date is September 25.

The former wrestling star also gave a glimpse of her baby bump as she shared some beautiful pictures on her Instagram account. Kelly looked radiant in a white tank top and denim and was posing along with her husband. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Even miracles take a little time. Baby Coba loading”.

About Kelly Kelly aka Barbie Blank Coba

The American professional and model, Kelly Kelly, started her career in WWE in 2006 after completing her training in the developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling. Later in the year, she made her début on the ECW brand (Extreme Championship Wrestling). After that, Kelly Kelly started appearing in more matches, including Raw and SmackDown, which helped her gain popularity among the company's Superstars. After beating Brie Bella in 2011, she won the Divas Championship. Kelly Kelly held the position for four months before losing the match with Beth Phoenix. She was released from her WWE contract in 2012, but she continued making occasional appearances and matches.

