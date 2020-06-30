WWE star Kevin Owens warns fans to stay safe after his wife's grandfather dies of COVID 19

WWE wrestler Kevin Owens reveals his family watched his wife's grandad's funeral on a Zoom call after he died of Coronavirus and urges fans to wear masks and stay safe.

WWE wrestler Kevin Owens is grieving the loss of a grandparent. The 36-year-old spoke about his family heartbreak on social media after his wife's grand dad passed away due to COVID-19. The WWE fame urged the fans to stay safe and take precautionary measures against Coronavirus. He insisted them to wear their masks and maintain social distancing in an effort to contain the spread of the dreadful virus. He also called out people who make fun of those that are following Covid-19 security measures and explained them to take the ongoing situation seriously.

Kevin Owens revealed that they had to watch his wife's grandad's funeral on a Zoom call after he died of coronavirus. "A little over a month ago, my wife lost her grandfather to Covid-19, and it was awful to see it happen. He was a sweet, kind man. And while he was elderly, he was taken too soon from us because if it wasn’t for this virus, he’d still be here," Kevin said with a heavy heart in his video.

"We got to watch his funeral on Zoom. We had to see the effect it had on her mother, my mother in law wasn’t able to give her Dad a proper goodbye. Seeing her go through that, seeing her family go through it, it was just so terrible," Kevin explained in his video and warned the fans to stay safe in times of Coronavirus pandemic.

Share your comment ×