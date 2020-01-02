WWE star Lana to return as an in ring performer in 2020; Details Inside

WWE star Lana will be returning as an in-ring performer in 2020. Read on to know more.

Fans haven’t seen Lana wrestle in WWE since 2019’s Wrestle Mania 35, but that is going to change soon. The continuing feud between Rusev, Lana, Bobby Lashley and now Liv Morgan has emerged as one of the most talked-about storylines in WWE over the years. And this very angle has created some level of interest for Lana’s return as an in-ring performer. While the angle has received criticism from wrestlers like Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, and CM Punk, all the controversy around the feud has only drawn more attention to the story.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Lana confirmed she would be getting back into the ring in 2020. She also asserted that she loves generating a reaction from the crowd, whether it is good or bad. The latest update about this story angle is that there is a possibility the fans could see a mixed tag-team match featuring Rusev and Liv Morgan taking on Lana and Lashley at the Royal Rumble. If this happens, the match will mark Lana’s first in-ring performance since April 2019 when she participated in the Women’s Battle Royal during the WrestleMania 35 Kickoff show. The match will also give Lana a chance to face Morgan in the ring after she crashed Lana's wedding earlier this week.

Lana has always been a solid heel in the world of WWE. The wrestler has shown notable improvement in the past couple of years. He gave a memorable performance in 2018 Money in the Bank. Turning heads by her performance at the multi-wrestler ladder match, that night Lana proved that she had improved her game, especially when compared to her performance in the 2017 summer feud with Naomi for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

ALSO READ: WWE NEWS: Fans are furious after Liv Morgan’s appearance in Lana and Bobby Lashley's wedding

Read More