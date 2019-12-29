WWE star Lars Sullivan allegedly starred in adult films before entering the wrestling world

Twitter goes into a meltdown after a video claiming it is Lars Sullivan's adult film shot before his wrestling career took off made the headlines. Lars Sullivan has been recovering from a knee injury.
9412 reads Mumbai
WWE star Lars Sullivan allegedly starred in adult films before entering the wrestling worldWWE star Lars Sullivan allegedly starred in adult films before entering the wrestling world
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

While he recovers from a knee injury, it seems like Lars Sullivan has another problem in his ring. The acclaimed wrestler is making the headlines for some not-so-good reasons. A few fans went about snooping into the WWE star's past and they found out that Sullivan has some deep dark secrets buried behind before he stepped into the wrestling ring. Fans have discovered that Sullivan was into the adult filming industry before he entered the world of wrestling and to top it off, he starred in some male-on-male videos. 

In a video resurfaced online, Sullivan is identified as Mitch Bennett. While it is yet to confirm if it is indeed the wrestler in the video, the man in the video has the same "DM" tattoo as Sullivan. Sullivan’s real name is Dylan Miley. The wrestler reportedly covered up the tattoo and now flaunts a different tattoo on the same spot. 

It is interesting to note that Sullivan was fined for a whopping $100,000 by WWE over offensive message board posts he had made on a bodybuilding forum in the past. A few of those comments were said to be homophobic. Since the tape was leaked, Twitter has had all kinds of reactions. Check out a few reactions below: 

What are your thoughts on the alleged tape of Lars Sullivan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: WWE SmackDown Results: Daniel Bryan defeats The Miz and Baron Corbin; to battle The Fiend at Royal Rumble 2020

Credits :411 ManiaTwitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement