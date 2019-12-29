WWE star Lars Sullivan allegedly starred in adult films before entering the wrestling world

Twitter goes into a meltdown after a video claiming it is Lars Sullivan's adult film shot before his wrestling career took off made the headlines. Lars Sullivan has been recovering from a knee injury.

While he recovers from a knee injury, it seems like Lars Sullivan has another problem in his ring. The acclaimed wrestler is making the headlines for some not-so-good reasons. A few fans went about snooping into the WWE star's past and they found out that Sullivan has some deep dark secrets buried behind before he stepped into the wrestling ring. Fans have discovered that Sullivan was into the adult filming industry before he entered the world of wrestling and to top it off, he starred in some male-on-male videos.

In a video resurfaced online, Sullivan is identified as Mitch Bennett. While it is yet to confirm if it is indeed the wrestler in the video, the man in the video has the same "DM" tattoo as Sullivan. Sullivan’s real name is Dylan Miley. The wrestler reportedly covered up the tattoo and now flaunts a different tattoo on the same spot.

It is interesting to note that Sullivan was fined for a whopping $100,000 by WWE over offensive message board posts he had made on a bodybuilding forum in the past. A few of those comments were said to be homophobic. Since the tape was leaked, Twitter has had all kinds of reactions. Check out a few reactions below:

“A Lars Sullivan Gay Sex Tape.” Is a sentence I wish I never read. pic.twitter.com/B22C781Fqy — Francis (@YeahThisIsHess) December 29, 2019

Lars Sullivan’s 2019 : • Has panic attack that holds off on main roster debut • old racist posts get exposed • gets hurt and falls off the face of the earth • gets gay sex tape leaked pic.twitter.com/TudgucBt2K — (@KevC918) December 29, 2019

After watching that Lars Sullivan tape (pause), all I'm saying is....ain't no reason for AR Foxx to not get an NXT deal anymore. — Jason H (@JasonH19) December 29, 2019

This absolute garbage decade finishing off with a Lars Sullivan Sex Tape is absolutely prepared me for the endtimes just drop the fucking bombs already I'm sick of it. — Uncle Mr. Bones (@SteveMcQuarkJr) December 29, 2019

What are your thoughts on the alleged tape of Lars Sullivan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

