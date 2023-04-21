WWE star Mustafa Ali visits Mecca; Speaks about how being religious has changed him

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali had decided to take the holy pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Ali will return to the WWE for Kingdom for Night of Champions on May 27.

WWE star Mustafa Ali visits Mecca

37-year-old wrestler Mustafa Ali has taken time out of his schedule to travel to Mecca and perform Umrah during the Holy Month of Ramadan. A lot has changed for him in the 6 years since he joined the company going from being the underdog in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament to now being one of the most influential personalities in American pop culture today. After becoming a father of three, Ali has discovered a softer side of himself that he wasn’t aware existed. Even after welcoming big changes in his personal life, Mustafa has managed to maintain his determination to excel at his sport.

Mustafa Ali talks about his Mecca visit

Mustafa spoke about his visit mentioning that everything has been amazing, “We’re fasting during the month of Ramadan, so the accommodations have been very, very nice.” Ali said the reason his wife and kids could not make it was because of their school and schedule, and the timing of the trip could not work out. He is hopeful that the next time he visits Mecca, his kids will accompany him.

Ali said it was “special” for him to witness Ramadan in Mecca, “I’ve never been to Umrah. I’ve been to Riyadh to perform, but usually when we perform, it’s like we’re in and we’re out. Now that I have a few days here I get to attend, attend these iftars and do media and speaks to people, meet some fans, do some charitable work, and go on some historical tours—all of that’s great.”

The wrestler spoke about how he had expressed his wish to perform Umrah in Mecca but did not know if he could take time away from work. What made this trip even more unique was that he got to do it off a work-related trip. He revealed what happened that led him to Mecca, “The wife and I were discussing Umrah a few weeks ago, like, man, I don’t know with my schedule like it is how I’m going to make this happen, or when I am going to have time to go. And a few days later, they call me asking if I would you like to come to Saudi, and saying they could set up Umrah if I’m interested. And I was like, ‘amazing. Yes. I was just talking about this. Yes, I would love to do it’. So yes, I feel incredibly blessed and thankful for the opportunity.”

ALSO READ: WWE Raw: New match and segment announced for Monday’s RAW

Mustafa Ali talks about becoming a father

Mustafa shared how becoming a husband, and then father has helped him. He mentioned how he doesn’t think the timing of the trip is coincidental. He believes that this is his time for self-reflection. Ali expressed how grateful he is to have his family, “I’ve looked at myself, and how selfish it is to not see how blessed you already are. Look at this beautiful family, this beautiful home, this dream job that you’ve acquired. There’s a lot of—I don’t want to say internal conflict, but just thoughts bouncing around my head constantly.”



Advertisement

Mustafa Ali talks about Cruiserweight Classic

Mustafa admitted that the Cruiserweight Classic is very close to his heart. He spoke about how he did not know he was an alternate in the competition at first, which meant he got to be a part of the matches only if someone got hurt. He narrated how he got to compete with Lince Dorado, “A spot opened up and I got to compete with Lince Dorado in the first round, and we had like five minutes. Like you said, I poured my heart and soul into it, and I made it the most action packed five minutes that I could possibly think of. And one thing led to another and, eventually, I took that opportunity and got a job here. I think that tournament is going to remain a cult favorite. I’m proud of the work that I’ve been put into it.”

ALSO READ: WWE Raw Results, 3 April 2023: From Omos vs. Elias to Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio, here are the results

How WWE helped Mustafa Ali on a personal level

Mustafa explained how lately he has been focusing on the business side of things, “This is a business, so I’m so interested in things like digital media rights and distribution and target audience and demographics and because these are the things I feel can really push certain individuals or groups or stories in certain directions, because at the end of the day, it’s a business.” Ali spoke about how it is not just about the performance anymore, but he also tries to focus on “how we get the most out of this, rather than just the performance side.” The star gushed about how grateful he was to have his wife and family by his side. He spoke about how he feels the most confident in the ring, but now that he has a family, he has also discovered his soft side.

Advertisement

He continued, “But I also have this caring, tender side of me. I can’t wait to go home to my family and watch movies with them and eat chocolate chip cookies. That’s a side of me that never really existed before. So that’s how it evolved lately.”

ALSO READ: WWE Raw Results: From Solo Sikao to Bianca Belair, here’re the winners from April 17