WWE star Nikki Bella opened up about how she told her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev about the pregnancy

WWE wrestler Nikki Bella and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev opened up about the moment they found out they were expecting a child. Read on to know what they had to say.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are all set to embrace parenthood and during their latest interview, the two spoke about the moment they found out that they were expecting a child. The WWE star said she kept getting weird thoughts in her head, telling her to take a pregnancy test even though she never thought it would come out positive. She then showed the test to Artem but he initially thought it was Nikki’s twin sister Brie’s test since they were talking about her pregnancy at the time.

The sisters got pregnant at the same time and are due within two weeks of each other. This will be Nikki’s first child and she is sharing it with Artem. And this will be Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan’s second child together. During the interview, Nikki revealed that Brie was extremely shocked when she told her about the pregnancy. The two announced the news of their pregnancy at the same time on social media. Nikki posted a lengthy caption on Instagram and even shared a picture of her sonogram.

“I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!” she wrote in the caption, alongside a picture of her and her sister. Brie also posted the same set of pictures, sans the sonogram, and announced the news on her Instagram handle.

