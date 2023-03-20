WWE star Trish Stratus calls Cardi B 'strong woman' while fangirling over her tweet

Canadian professional wrestler Trish Stratus returned to WWE Raw and helped Becky Lynch win the WWE Women's Tag Team championship during the February 27 episode, much to the excitement of wrestling fans around the world. Additionally, Rapstar Cardi B tweeted about the same and said, "Lita & Trish? What’s going on ???!!!!"

The 47-year-old, who is also an actress and yoga instructor, spoke to Robbie Fox during a WrestleMania 39 promotional interview and revealed how she felt about Cardi B tweeting about her. Read on to find out how Stratus responded and how she felt about the tweet.

Trish Stratus on Cardi B's tweet

"It’s obviously because of our derrière, our back ends. We both have asses that have been talked about for decades now," she laughed. "No, there’s much more. I don’t know, I think it’s cool. She was looking at it like a strong female badass. That’s who Cardi B is. She grew up on that. Did I influence Cardi B? Maybe, I don’t know. But I think it’s cool," Stratus, who is known as one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time, told Fox during the interview.

"To me, it’s a successful woman in another industry uplifting another woman and giving that awareness. It’s all about that. It’s about supporting and uplifting other women because the stronger as a group, with us all supporting each other and recognizing there’s a space for everyone is super important and what really makes us continue to grow," she continued. Stratus also accepted that she fangirled over her tweet and actually found it cool.

"That’s the thing, right. It’s nostalgic. It’s funny because I actually said that to a friend. I was like, ‘Oh my….’ I mean, did I fangirl about her tweet? Yes, I did. I thought that was cool," she explained. Stratus also revealed an incident and added, "I showed a friend, and she goes, ‘Yeah, of course. Remember what you represent. That’s the nostalgic thing, like she grew up watching what you did, a woman making it in a male-dominated world, and she did that too. How cool. Did you influence it? I don’t know.’"

She concluded, "But that’s what she saw, and she had that representation, she had that visibility. So yeah, it’s really neat to be in that position. Did I fangirl? Yeah, a little bit." Trish Stratus will team up with Lita and Becky Lynch to face Damage CTRL, aka Bayley, Kai, and Sky, in a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39 which is scheduled to take place from April 1 to April 2, 2023.