WWE Stars Carmella and Corey Graves share their first Valentine’s Day plans as a married couple; DETAILS here

WWE stars Carmella and Corey Graves discussed their Valentine's Day plans in an interview with PopCulture. Carmella says that it has been hard to make plans for their Valentine’s Day because of their busy schedules.

Carmella and Corey Graves Valentines Plan

Carmella Graves mentions that the couple have not yet talked about Valentine’s Day plan as they are apart, so the WWE star is still figuring things out. However, Corey Graves has planned a few things for his wife without divulging any details. Since this year Valentine’s Day is on Tuesday, they can celebrate it together as the pair are regularly in town on Tuesdays.

The couple wants to make their Valentine's Day special since it will be the first one for Carmella and Corey as a married couple. The pair have been dating since April 2019 and married each other in April 2022.

Carmella and Corey Graves Share Gift Ideas

Carmella Graves also shares how she has been receiving handwritten poems by her husband Corey Graves. She thinks of it as a great gift idea which comes from the heart while not requiring to spend any money. It only requires some effort and time. Corey Graves further added that you can buy a nice card to write the poem.

The couple also likes staying active together, like doing yoga together once a week.