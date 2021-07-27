WWE: The Summer of John Cena will continue even after his SummerSlam 2021 match against Roman Reigns; FIND OUT

Deemed as 'The Summer of Cena,' WWE had recently unveiled John Cena's packed schedule leading up to The Suicide Squad star's highly-awaited match against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2021. The dates mentioned, which commenced from July 23, include several appearances on WWE SmackDown, WWE Raw and house shows across the US. John's current WWE calendar culminates on August 21 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with SummerSlam 2021. Until now!

Sharing the exciting news with WWE Universe, the wrestling company revealed an additional appearance by Cena, which is scheduled to take place after SummerSlam 2021. The 44-year-old wrestler will be a part of the September 10 episode of SmackDown, which takes place at Madison Square Garden. "You can see 16-time World Champion John Cena when the blue brand returns to The World's Most Famous Arena on Friday, Sept. 10! John Cena will be on hand when the top stars of SmackDown and Raw compete in a Supershow at Madison Square Garden," WWE teased on their official website.

Are you excited to see John Cena's current WWE run continue even after SummerSlam 2021? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: OPINION: John Cena's epic WWE return at Money in the Bank proves it's always been PASSE to say 'Cena Sucks'

Meanwhile, along with John, SmackDown's September 10 episode will also feature Roman, SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews, Edge, Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, Big E, Kevin Owens and more.

For the unversed, Cena made his epic WWE return at Money in the Bank 2021, after the main event, which saw Roman Reigns retain his Universal Championship against Edge, thanks to his The Shield mate Seth Rollins' interference.