WWE SummerSlam 2020 Results: Roman Reigns wreaks havoc in surprise return; Seth Rollins & Asuka reign supreme

SummerSlam 2020 was indeed a night to remember as the main event ended with a surprise, shocking return by Roman Reigns who attacked both Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend and Braun Strowman to send out a strong message. Check out the full results below.

One of the big four PPV's in WWE, i.e. SummerSlam 2020 took place a few hours back and had a ton of surprises in store for the WWE Universe. The SummerSlam Kickoff Show commenced with Apollo Crews vs. MVP for the United States Championship. While it seemed as though The Hurt Business member was all set to win the match, Crews hit him with a powerbomb to retain his championship. Moreover, Apollo swiftly escaped from an attack by Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

Asuka's long, hard battle with The Golden Role Models started off with a match against Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championsip. The Empress of Tomorrow was dominant in the beginning before Bayley proved her mettle as well by swiftly focusing on her challenger's now injured knee. A distraction by Sasha Banks caused Bayley to win by a roll-up pin. Moreover, Banks and Bayley attacked Asuka post the match to give an added advantage to The Boss for her upcoming match with The Empress later in the night.

The Street Profits took on Andrade and Angel Garza for the Raw Tag Team Championship as Zelina Vega played a huge factor. While Angelo Dawkins provided relief for a while to his partner who had his knee attacked by Garza and Andrade, Montez Ford pushed Garza onto Vega which distracted Andrade and The Street Profits were able to retain their titles. In a dramatic turn of events, frenemies Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville indulged in a Loser Leaves WWE match and saw the two give it their all delivering a memorable match. Towards the end, The Golden Goddess reigned supreme as she hit The Pride Fighter with four running knees and facebuster to pick up the win. While Otis celebrated with the champ, Deville threw a righteous tantrum.

Next up, we had the highly awaited Street Fight match between Seth Rollins and Dominik as the latter's parents Rey Mysterio and Angie were present to support their son. This emotionally stirring match had everything; raw emotions, an enraged father, a helpless mother, Murphy, an Eddie Guerrero homage by Dominik's frog splash, kendo sticks, chairs, tables and a pair of handcuffs. Eventually, The Monday Night Messiah won the bout by delivering a stomp to Dominik right in front of his father who was handcuffed to the top rope. However, for his debut match, Dominik stuck his own ground and delivered in spades.

Sasha made sure to take undue advantage like a true heel of Asuka's injured knee as the foes battled it out for the Raw Women's Championship. However, The Empress of Tomorrow showed us why she's a valiant one and kept fighting off The Boss. The two powerhouses got into a counter defence as they shifted between the Asuka Lock and Bank Statement. When Bayley tried to intervene, Asuka made quick work of her, countered the Banks Statement into the Asuka Lock and won the Raw Women's Championship as Sasha could do nothing but tap out. What's interesting about the ending is how The Boss cried for Bayley to help her and still lost unlike what happened with the former Hugger in her match. How this pans out for the best friends, we'll have to wait and watch!

When it comes to Drew McIntyre defending his WWE Championship against Randy Orton, both wrestlers used a Ric Flair tactic to try to win the match. While The Scottish Psychopath used the figure four, The Viper sought out his mentor's tactic of pulling the referee aside and poking McIntyre's eye. When it looked like Orton might be winning with a punt on the way, Drew hit a powerbomb instead and attempted a Claymore Kick. Randy was able to duck out and tried to deliver the RKO but the current champ countered with a backslide to pin his challenger and retain his WWE Championship.

To end the SummerSlam festivities we had Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend take on Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship in a Falls Count Anywhere match. In what was as expected, a bizarre bout, we saw the two try to dominate the other until The Fiend delivered a uranage and some Sister Abigails on The Monster Amongst Men to retain his championship. However, the highlight was the post-match wreckage courtesy of Roman Reigns who made a surprise, shocking return. Wearing a 'Wreck Everyone & Leave' black tee, The Big Dog not only speared Wyatt but beat down Strowman with a chair and hit another spear on Bray. "You're just a freak in a mask. I run this b***h," Reigns proudly proclaimed and he posed with Universal Championship imparting his strong message loud and clear.

SummerSlam 2020 was indeed a night to remember for the WWE Universe! We can't wait to see what's in store for us tomorrow during WWE Raw.

Which was your favourite match of the night at SummerSlam 2020? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

