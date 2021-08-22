WWE SummerSlam 2021 Results: Roman Reigns beats John Cena to retain title; Brock Lesnar makes a big return

WWE SummerSlam 2021 saw some major surprises and big smackdowns. The event was held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, August 22 and consisted of an explosive match schedule with the biggest attractions being the match between John Cena and Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Among other big matches scheduled for the event included Nikki A.S.H. and Charlotte Flair's showdown for Raw Women's Champion.

One of the biggest surprises of the event was the return of Brock Lesnar to WWE. The former Universal Champion walked out after the end of the main event between Roman Reigns and John Cena and left fans shocked. Lesnar will now challenge Reigns for the championship soon. He last competed in Wrestlemania in April 2020.

As for the epic showdown between Cena and Reigns, the Universal Champion beat the former by going for the pinfall towards the end of the match. Among other key matches, for the SmackDown Women’s Champion title Bianca Belair lost to Becky Lynch.

Check out the full winners list here:

John Cena vs Roman Reigns (Universal Championship)

Winner: Roman Reigns

Goldberg vs Bobby Lashley (WWE Championship Match)

Winner: Bobby Lashley

Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch (SmackDown Women's Championship Match)

Winner: Becky Lynch

Nikki A.S.H. vs. Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley (Triple Threat Match for the Raw Women's Championship)

Winner: Charlotte Flair

RK-Bro vs AJ Styles and Omos (Raw Tag Team Championship)

Winner: RK-Bro

The Mysterios vs The Usos (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

Winner: The Usos

Damian Priest vs. Sheamus (United States Championship Match)

Winner: Damian Priest

Edge vs Seth Rollins

Winner: Edge

Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Alexa Bliss vs Eva Marie

Winner: Alexa Bliss

