WWE SummerSlam 2022: Brock Lesnar to challenge Roman Reigns for Undisputed Universal Championship title

The main event of this year's SummerSlam 2022 will see Brock Lesnar challenging Roman Reigns for the title of Undisputed Universal Championship. WWE confirmed the big clash and revealed the date for the main event which will be held on July 30. The veterans are all set to go head to head in a one-on-one match that fans will be excited to witness.

The two WWE legends will face off each other in a Last Man Standing match and one of them will win the match by keeping his opponent down till the 10-count. Reigns previously defeated Lesnar at Wrestlemania 38. It was confirmed by WWE in their announcement that this will be the last time when Reigns and Lesnar will square off in a one-on-one match.

Lesnar and Reigns have previously squared off against each other three times in Wrestlemania events. Among other big matches scheduled for SummerSlam 2022 is also the one between Bobby Lashley and Theory for United States Championship. Lashley beat Theory to win the title at Money in the Bank and Theory is now expected to challenge the same. Theory, on the other hand , recently won the Money in the Bank 2022 Men's title.

Also, Pat McAfee and Happy Corbin will be squaring off at SummerSlam 2022. As for SmackDown Women's Championship, Liv Morgan and Natalya are expected to take their rivalry into SummerSlam. Morgan recently bagged the Money in the Bank 2022 title after defeating Ronda Rousey at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

ALSO READ: Roman Reigns REVEALS the 'two requests' he made to WWE prior to his 2020 return as The Tribal Chief