WWE SummerSlam 2022 Results: Roman Reigns beats Brock Lesnar; Logan Paul scores a big win against The Miz

WWE SummerSlam 2022 was held over the weekend and it saw several members of the WWE Universe descending on Nashville, Tennessee's Nissan Stadium on Saturday. The highlight of the event was teased early on as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar were scheduled to have a face-off. Among other major surprises of the evening also turned out to be Logan Paul.

In the Women's titles, Liv Morgan defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw women's title. Logan Paul took on The Miz in a thrilling match and turned out victorious in his singles debut match at SummerSlam.

As for the big showdown between Reigns and Lesnar, Reigns beat Lesnar in an epic Last Man Standing match Saturday night and retain the undisputed WWE Universal title. The match was exciting for fans considering how Lesnar drove a tractor to the ring and got the early jump on Reigns during the introductions, diving onto Reigns off the tractor. The duo's showdown left WWE fans satisfied with all its drama.

The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day match was also action-packed as The Mysterios scored the win by pinfall.

Check out the SummerSlam 2022 results here:

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship)

Winner: Roman Reigns

The Usos vs. The Street Profits (Undisputed Tag Team Championships)

Winner: The Usos

Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (United States Championship)

Winner: Bobby Lashley

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (Raw Women's Championship)

Winner: Bianca Belair

Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey (SmackDown Women's Championship)

Winner: Liv Morgan

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Winner: Pat McAfee

The Miz vs. Logan Paul

Winner: Logan Paul

The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day

Winner: The Myserios

