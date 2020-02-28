WWE Super ShowDown 2020: From 5 major takeaways to results, here’s everything you need to know

From 5 major takeaways to the results, here’s everything you need to know about the WWE Super ShowDown 2020. Check them out.

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 was everything the fans were hoping for. The night was loaded with some of WWE’s deadliest fights of all time and featured many jaw dropping surprises, including Undertaker’s return. Bill Goldberg’s shockingly quick win over Bray Wyatt also ended up raising many eyebrows, considering rumours had already predicted that something like this would happen. The event also gave the fans a sneak peek into WWE’s future plans for various players. It even teased a few upcoming fights.

In case you missed the action, here are the results of WWE Super ShowDown 2020:

Goldberg won the Universal Championship by defeating The Fiend:

Even before the match started, speculations were that WWE has already decided that Goldberg will win Universal Championship for the second time. And that’s exactly what happened. Goldberg defeated Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend in a short and crisp match that left many fans confused and he did it with the help of his classic finishing move Jackhammer.

Bayley retained her gold by defeating Naomi

In the first-ever Women’s Championship Match in Saudi Arabia, Bayley successfully defended her gold by defeating Naomi in a fierce match. Since it was Middle East, women had to fight in T-shirts and Bayley took advantage of it. She trapped Naomi's legs up in her t-shirt and put an end to the match with her finishing move, Rose Plant driver.

Roman Reigns defeated Baron Corbin in a cage match

The match had a dramatic start as Roman Reigns entered the caged ring with a small chain in his hand. While the fans thought he would use it to hit Baron Corbin, he used it to lock the cage so that no one could leave the ring. During the match, both wrestlers tries to climb over the top of the cage and managed to pull each other down. In the end, Reigns trapped Corbin between the ring and the ropes and finished the match with a Superman Punch.

Brock Lesnar defeated Ricochet

The match was quick and was all about Brock Lesnar! While Ricochet did try his best to overpower Brock by trying to start the match with a drop kick, but that did not work out. Brock completely owned the match and defeated Ricochet with few German suplexes and an F5.

Mansoor defeated Dolph Ziggler

The announcers called it a miracle win. Mansoor, who was playing in his hometown, did not perform well in the beginning. But by the end of it, he managed to pin down Dolph Ziggler and put an end to the match with a moonsault.

Seth Rollins and Murphy retained the Raw tag titles

Seth Rollins and Murphy defeated the Street Profits. The match saw Rollins and Murphy slowly beating down Montez. The highlight of the match was when Montez was slammed into the barricade by Murphy and Rollins.

Angel Garza beats Humberto Carrillo:

While the two did their best, the crowd did not care a lot and mostly cheered for the older and more popular stars. During the end, Garza and Carrillo exchanged roll-up attempts and Garza ended up defeating Carrillo.

Miz and John Morrison won SmackDown tag titles:

It was a power-packed tag team match and Miz and John Morrison ended up defeating The New Day and took home the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The fans cheered for both the tag teams, but Miz and John won the match with some deadly blows.

Undertaker won Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet match by defeating AJ Styles:

Undertaker did not waste much time and won the match even before he took off his coat. The wrestler pinned AJ Styles with a deadly chokeslam and ended up winning the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet match.

Here are the 5 major takeaways from the match:

The Undertaker surprised the fans by showing up at the event and confirming his come back.

Goldberg will face Roman Reigns for the Universal Title.

There is definitely going to be an Undertaker vs. AJ Styles match.

WrestleMania 36 will still feature a match between Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre.

Bray Wyatt and John Cena will enter the ring against each other for the Universal Title. ALSO READ: WWE News: Will Matt Hardy enter NXT if he renews his contract with WWE? Find Out

