WWE Super ShowDown 2020: Where to watch, full match card and last minute rumours

It’s almost tie for WWE Super ShowDown 2020. From Where to watch the show to some spicy last minute rumours, here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The wait is over! WWE is all set to return to Saudi Arabia for a now-annual Super ShowDown event and we can’t wait to experience the magic. After a lot of anticipation, speculations and exciting announcement, the action-packed event is just hours away from hitting out screens. The organisers have picked some of the best wrestlers to give you a high dose of action throughout the night, including WWE stars Brock Lesnar, Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend, and Bill Goldberg.

Here’s everything you need to know about the eagerly awaited event:

Venue and Date: Mohammed Abdu Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, 27th February 2020.

When and where to watch WWE Super ShowDown in India?

The match will air live on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Ten 3 (Hindi). You can catch the wrestlers in action at 10:30 PM on 27th February. The show will also go live on the WWE Network and if you are a new subscriber, you can stream the event live for free.

Where to watch WWE Super ShowDown in US & UK?

You can watch the show live on WWE Network in the USA. In the UK, the show will air on WWE Network and BT Box Office.

2020 WWE Super ShowDown full match card:

Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. The Fiend aka Bray Wyatt (c)

WWE Championship: Ricochet vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Steel cage match: Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day (c)

Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match: AJ Styles vs. Erick Rowan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. R-Truth vs. Andrade (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

SmackDown Women's Championship: Naomi vs. Bayley (c)

Dolph Ziggler vs. Mansoor

Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo

The Viking Raiders vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Last minute rumours:

Goldberg will win the match against The Fiend: The speculations are that the match between the two wrestlers will end with Goldberg winning Universal Championship for the second time.

Cain Velasquez might return: WWE was expected to feature Cain in the Royal Rumble but there was a last-minute cancelation in the plan. It was said the company had lost faith in the wrestler. Considering WWE is known for dropping surprises in big events and speculations are that Cain might feature in the upcoming show.

The will feature Undertaker: While this started as a rumour, it was later reported that Undertaker has taken a flight to Saudi Arabia, possibly to feature in the event. Since his appearance has not been officially confirmed yet, it is still a rumour but fans are hoping for the best.

Credits :CBS Sports

