WWE Supershow Results: Bianca Belair retains Raw Women's title; Cody Rhode defeats Finn Balor in street fight

World Wrestling Entertainmentts or WWE's weekly live event took place on May 13 in Augusta, Georgia. Numerous title matches were played out at the event, which included notable performers from both RAW and SmackDown.

Here’re the complete WWE supershow results:

The first title fight of the evening saw Bianca Belair defend her RAW Women's Championship against Asuka in the opening bout of the match. Elsewhere on the show Omos triumphed over Dolph Ziggler in a short match. The second title battle of the evening came up next, featuring Austin Theory and AJ Styles as they competed for the United States Championship.

Gunther defeats Johnny Gargano

Gunther defeated Johnny Gargano to successfully defend the Intercontinental Championship. Because the two stars excel within the squared circle, fans were very upset by the company's decision to schedule the battle at a live event.

Cody Rhodes won the match again Finn Balor

In their second singles bout, Rhea Ripley defeated Tegan Nox to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship. The pair previously faced off in the Mae Young Classic Quarter Final in 2018. On the other hand, Cody Rhodes, who competed against Finn Balor in a street fight, was the main attraction of the event. Fans greeted ‘The American Nightmare’ with a thunderous standing ovation. He did not let the spectators down by winning the match to bring the evening to a close.

About WWE

WWE is an American professional wrestling organization. This multi-billion dollar integrated media and entertainment conglomerate has also expanded into other industries like American football, movies, and several other economic operations. In order to create video games and action figures, the corporation also licenses its intellectual property to other businesses.

The Capitol Wrestling Corporation, the promotion's original name, was established in 1953. It is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, with a developmental roster centered in Orlando, Florida, and two main touring groups for its main roster (called to by WWE as "brands"). The corporation has offices in New York, Mumbai, Shanghai, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Singapore, Dubai, and Munich in addition to its worldwide headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WWE Raw Results, 3 April 2023: From Omos vs. Elias to Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio, here are the results