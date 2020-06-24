  1. Home
WWE superstar Brock Lesnar gets booked for sexual abuse by TV host Terri Runnels

WWE fame Brock Lesnar gets accused of sexual misconduct by TV host Terri Runnels in wake of the #SpeakingOut movement in the USA.
Brock Lesnar is another name that has come up in the wake of the #SpeakingOut movement in the USA that has already exposed three WWE wrestlers for cases of sexual abuse. TV journalist, Terri Runnels has recently opened up about an incident that took place with her some time ago. During Sunday's Sports Podcast with KEE, Terri Runnels stated, "I don’t have a lot of respect for Brock, I don’t think Brock respects wrestling fans." She recalled the wrestler's sexual misconduct and said everyone would know the consequences if he did something similar in today's time.

"He showed his p***s to me and called my name as I was walking past where he was in the dressing room and opened his towel so I could see his manly bits," Terri Runnels revealed. Terri Runnels alleged that not only was Brock Lesnar disrespectful but also the fact that he took advantage of his position and power. Brock Lesnar is yet to come under scrutiny as WWE has previously stated that misconduct by any professional wrestler will not be tolerated and there will be strict action against the said player if found guilty.

Three WWE wrestlers have been accused of sexual abuse recently. Gentleman Jack Gallagher has already been sacked by the company and AEW’s Sammy Guevara has been suspended for his comments about Sasha Banks back in 2016. A number of other stars have also been booked for their wrongdoings. As WWE superstar Brock Lesnar is the highest earner in the company, it is yet to be seen if WWE takes prompt action against him.

