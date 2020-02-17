WWE superstar Sasha Banks to make an appearance in the second season of Star Wars spin off The Mandalorian?

According to news reports by Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin, Sasha Banks has already shot for her portions for the series.

The Star Wars spin off series The Mandalorian is expected to star WWE superstar Sasha Banks. As per the latest media reports, the former women’s champion, Banks will make an appearance in the second season of Star Wars spin off titled The Mandalorian. The series created by Jon Favreau is reportedly stated that the show will be back soon. Jon Favreau who made an appearance in the recent Spider Man film tweeted saying the season 2 will be back in the fall of 2020. This news has got the fans across the globe very excited.

According to news reports by Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin, Sasha Banks has already shot for her portions for the series. There is no confirmation yet about the news, but the fans are hoping to see Sasha in a critical role in the highly anticipated series. News reports also suggest that WWE star Sasha Banks has been missing in action on WWE television from mid-January onwards, is due to an ankle injury. WWE champion Sasha Banks, reportedly told, Corey Craves on the WWE After The Bell podcast, that during the Friday night SmackDown from a few weeks ago, Lacey Evans caused her the ankle backstage.

Sasha also mentions during the podcast that she can barely way due to her injury and that at the current moment she at her 100 per cent, when otherwise she is at 125 per cent. Sasha Banks does not fail to mention that she is taking her time to recover so that she gets better than ever.

