WWE superstar Triple H announces retirement following recent heart scare

In an astonishing turn of events, Paul Michael Levesque, nicknamed Triple H, has revealed that he would be retiring from in-ring activities in the future, which means that WWE fans may have seen the last of the professional superstar leaping over the ropes.

The WWE's Official Twitter and Instagram account announced Triple H's retirement, with the superstar informing the world in a recent interview with ESPN. As per Collider, Triple H specifically ascribed his in-ring retirement to his recent cardiac difficulties, alleging that he now had a "defibrillator" in his chest as a consequence of his hospitalization. For those unversed, he had a heart episode in September 2021, which caused him to miss a significant amount of time from his WWE obligations.

However, Paul Levesque's health crisis was caused by a previously unknown hereditary issue. The problem required a further operation, following which he was anticipated to make a complete recovery. Despite his recuperation, Triple H seems to have opted to take the high road, putting down the sledgehammer and boots for good. While Triple H has previously been in the squared circle, it seems like Levesque is using his position as Executive Vice President within the corporation to leave his character behind and concentrate more on the behind-the-scenes operations of the firm that created his career.

With 14 world titles (9 WWE Championships and 5 World Heavyweight Championships), Triple H was undeniably one of the company's top wrestlers, and it would be heartbreaking for all fans to learn that he would not be participating in the ring again. In a 30-year career, he also won the Intercontinental Championship five times, the King of the Ring in 1997, and the Royal Rumble in 2002 and 2016, among other notable accomplishments.

ALSO READ:WWE wrestler Triple H reportedly to NOT return for in ring wrestling following cardiac arrest