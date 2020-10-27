WWE Survivor Series 2020: Randy Orton is all set to battle Roman Reigns as Sasha Banks will take on Asuka

It's going to be one wild ride on November 22 as WWE has planned some action-packed matches for Survivor Series 2020. This includes Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks vs. Asuka.

WWE always goes all out when it comes to their Top 4 pay-per-views: Wrestlemania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble and Survivor Series. Next month, we'll be diving deep into Survivor Series, as it will also mark The Undertaker's 30th WWE debut anniversary and something special is being planned to celebrate the monumental occasion. Post Hell in a Cell 2020, this week's WWE Raw already kickstarted in planting seeds when it comes to the upcoming legendary PPV.

First up, we'll be getting several Champion vs. Champion bouts with the most exciting being WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman by his corner). It will be interesting to see the heel vs. heel dynamic, even though we've seen this pair up in matches many times. On the other hand, SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks will take on Raw Women's Champion Asuka and the WWE Universe is already aware of the heated animosity between the two. How Bayley will play a role in all this will be very interesting to witness.

We will also see Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn battle United States Champion and The Hurt Business member Bobby Lashley. Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods aka The New Day will take on SmackDown Tag Team Champions Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford aka The Street Profits.

Moreover, when it comes to the traditional 5-on-5 Men's Survivor Series Elimination Match, AJ Styles beat Jeff Hardy, Keith Lee beat Elias and Sheamus beat Matt Riddle to qualify for Team Raw. The last two picks are yet to be unveiled which we're expecting to happen next week. On the other hand, the traditional 5-on-5 Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match will include WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke in Team Raw. In a Fatal 4-Way Match between Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans, Peyton Royce and Lana, it was Lana who ended up winning the bout. We'll get to know who gets picked for Team SmackDown during this week's SmackDown.

Check out the announced matches lineup for Survivors Series 2020 below:

Survivor Series 2020 is shaping up to be a memorable event already!

Which match are you most excited to see at Survivor Series 2020 which takes place on November 22? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

