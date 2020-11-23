WWE Survivor Series 2020 Results: Jey Uso gets in Roman Reigns' good grace by helping him defeat Drew McIntyre
It was indeed a memorable night for WWE Universe as we had to bid a bittersweet farewell to the icon and legendary wrestler, The Undertaker, at Survivor Series 2020. While Taker's farewell was the main talking point of the night, there were some unbelievable matches that kept fans extremely excited including the highly-awaited WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Univeral Champion Roman Reigns battle.
Given his heel persona, The Tribal Chief hit a low blow and was given plenty of assistance from his cousin Jey Uso as he superkicked The Scottish Psychopath to give Reigns leeway to go for the deadly Guillotine which put McIntyre to sleep. In the end, Roman reigned supreme and shared a warm embrace with his family member. When it came to SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks taking on Raw Woman's Champion Asuka, The Boss emerged victorious with an impressive pin for the win, leaving The Empress of Tomorrow majorly baffled. Moreover, Team Raw proved victorious during the traditional 5-on-5 Men and Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match.
Check out the winners from Survivor Series 2020 below:
Dual-Brand Battle Royal
Winner: The Miz
5-on-5 Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match
Winner: Team RAW (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Shaemus, Braun Strowman and Riddle survived.)
Raw Tage Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits
Winner: The Street Profits
United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn
Winner: Bobby Lashley
Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks
Winner: Sasha Banks
5-on-5 Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match
Winner: Team Raw (Lana was the sole survivor.)
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns
Winner: Roman Reigns
Check out some highlights from Survivor Series 2020 below:
He's Mr. #MITB ... and Mr. #BattleRoyal WINNER!@mikethemiz outsmarts @DomMysterio35 to get the victory on #SurvivorSeries Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/XQyJWaLzOc
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2020
#TeamRaw @AJStylesOrg @BraunStrowman @WWESheamus @SuperKingOfBros & @RealKeithLee pulls off the CLEAN SWEEP of #TeamSmackDown! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/j2973U0EYL
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
Trouble in Paradise ... TO @TrueKofi?!#SurvivorSeries @MontezFordWWE pic.twitter.com/TfnKyNkodr
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 23, 2020
The job is done.#USChampion @fightbobby lays waste to #ICChampion @SamiZayn to prove he is the #BestOfTheBest at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/dYHRDxjTwb
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
Prelude to a statement.#SurvivorSeries @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/rnDKHjcCoD
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 23, 2020
PURE CARNAGE.#SurvivorSeries @PeytonRoyceWWE @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/oThBpU6Lkt
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 23, 2020
JEY @WWEUsos IS HERE FOR THE ASSIST!#SurvivorSeries @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/sA69yAZBgb
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
Congratulations to the winners!
What did you think of Survivor Series 2020? Which was your favourite match of the night?