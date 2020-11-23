WWE Survivor Series 2020 Results: Jey Uso gets in Roman Reigns' good grace by helping him defeat Drew McIntyre

While Survivor Series 2020's key highlight was The Undertaker's heartbreaking farewell, we also saw Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre tearing the house down with Jey Uso being a pivotal component in his cousin's heel win.

It was indeed a memorable night for WWE Universe as we had to bid a bittersweet farewell to the icon and legendary wrestler, The Undertaker, at Survivor Series 2020. While Taker's farewell was the main talking point of the night, there were some unbelievable matches that kept fans extremely excited including the highly-awaited WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Univeral Champion Roman Reigns battle.

Given his heel persona, The Tribal Chief hit a low blow and was given plenty of assistance from his cousin Jey Uso as he superkicked The Scottish Psychopath to give Reigns leeway to go for the deadly Guillotine which put McIntyre to sleep. In the end, Roman reigned supreme and shared a warm embrace with his family member. When it came to SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks taking on Raw Woman's Champion Asuka, The Boss emerged victorious with an impressive pin for the win, leaving The Empress of Tomorrow majorly baffled. Moreover, Team Raw proved victorious during the traditional 5-on-5 Men and Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match.

Check out the winners from Survivor Series 2020 below:

Dual-Brand Battle Royal

Winner: The Miz

5-on-5 Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

Winner: Team RAW (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Shaemus, Braun Strowman and Riddle survived.)

Raw Tage Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

Winner: The Street Profits

United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

Winner: Bobby Lashley

Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks

Winner: Sasha Banks

5-on-5 Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

Winner: Team Raw (Lana was the sole survivor.)

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Winner: Roman Reigns

Check out some highlights from Survivor Series 2020 below:

Congratulations to the winners!

