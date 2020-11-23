  1. Home
WWE Survivor Series 2020: The Undertaker gets emotional farewell tribute thanks to Vince McMahon & Paul Bearer

30 years since making his debut on Survivor Series, The Undertaker returned to the iconic WWE PPV for his final farewell which included heartfelt messages from Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena.
The Undertaker confessed how it's finally time to rest in peaceWWE Survivor Series 2020: The Undertaker gets emotional farewell tribute thanks to Vince McMahon & Paul Bearer
Whether you're a fan of professional wrestling or not, the name The Undertaker has always been a known persona to one and all. After 30 years of entertaining the WWE Universe as one of the greatest WWE gimmicks of all time, Mark Callaway is bidding goodbye to his home. Moreover, he's doing it on the same PPV, where he debuted three decades ago: Survivor Series.

While it would have been an otherworldly experience to see the WWE Universe live at the stadium to give Taker the farewell reaction he deserved, WWE still managed to leave everyone in tears with their farewell tribute to the veteran wrestler. Friends and foes of The Undertaker made their way to the ring including Shane McMahon, Big Show, JBL, Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, The Godfather, The Godwinns, Savio Vega, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Ric Flair, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Kane. Moreover, a video package which was set to Metallica's Now That We're Dead, we see wrestlers like Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena and Batista paying tribute to The Phenom.

It was none other than Vince McMahon who said some kind words to his favourite employee before introducing the legend, who made his grand entrance leaving everyone in awe, one last time. "For 30 long years, I’ve made that slow walk to this ring and have laid people to rest time and time again. And now my time has come. My time has come to let The Undertaker rest in peace," Callaway said emotionally.

Tipping his hand and striking his trademark pose, the moment was made even more teary-eyed with the inclusion of the late Paul Bearer's hologram, summoning him with the urn, like the old days. Eventually, Taker bowed his head down, the traditional gong ensued, the lights went up and The Undertaker did his throat slash move before walking back to the entrance ramp. Peaking behind his shoulder, Taker threw his fist up in the air as lightning struck with Survivor Series' logo showing up and he walked backstage.

Check out some highlights from The Undertaker's farewell at Survivor Series 2020 below:

All we can say is, Thank you, Taker!

