WWE TLC 2019 Results: Bray Wyatt defeats The Miz but is attacked by a returning Daniel Bryan; DEETS INSIDE

Bray Wyatt may have successfully defended his Universal Championship against The Miz, but he was stunned when a returning Daniel Bryan ambushed the wrestler. Read more details about what happened below.

WWE TLC 2019 is upon us and what an affair to remember it was for the WWE Universe! In particular, it will be the Universal Championship bout between Bray Wyatt and The Miz that will be remembered. Even though, it's technically not for the match per se! Last week's Friday Night SmackDown saw Bray Wyatt traumatise Miz and Maryse as he made things personal and added their daughter Monroe Mizanin into the feud. Hence, Miz entered the match with a vengeance while Bray kept The Fiend at bay, for the time being.

While Wyatt showed flashes of The Fiend, Miz delivered a Skull-Crushing Finale. Miz mostly dominated the bout while Bray moved outside the ring and rammed his own shoulder into the guardrail as the WWE Universe in attendance chanted "let him in." Finally, Miz was greeted with a Sister Abigail. We saw traces of humanity in Bray as he pleaded with The Miz to stop and eventually delivered another Sister Abigail to retain his championship. Post the match, Wyatt's alter-ego The Fiend appeared on the screen and Bray immediately stated, "Ok, I'll do it." The wrestler than proceeded to take a mallet, which we remember seeing during Hell in a Cell 2019.

Before he could ambush Miz, Daniel Bryan shocked the crowd with his return and attached Wyatt with a running knee. The fans couldn't contain their excitement as the "Yes!" chants took over the entire arena.

Daniel debuted a new buzz cut look as the crowd started chanting his name. Bray has another thing coming as Bryan assaulted him with back-to-back running knees. As Daniel got hold of the mallet and was ready to strike, the lights shut off and the champion disappeared. The sequence ended with Daniel Bryan staring at the Universal Championship.

