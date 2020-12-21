WWE TLC 2020 Results: Randy Orton literally sets The Fiend on fire; Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre reign supreme

While Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend were on a mission to destroy each other during the main event, Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles vs. The Miz for the WWE Championship and Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship tore the house down at TLC 2020.

Tables, Ladders & Chairs was the need of the hour at WWE TLC 2020, which took place just a while back and left WWE Universe with a ghastly final image. The main event saw Randy Orton take on Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend in a deadly Firefly Inferno Match. While the duo was hell-bent on almost killing each other, it was RKO who had the last laugh as he literally set The Fiend on fire and ultimately won the match.

Many would agree that the matches of the night belonged to Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles vs. The Miz (he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract) in a TLC Triple Threat bout for the WWE Championship as well as Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship. McIntyre and Reigns emerged victorious while Sasha Banks also retained her SmackDown Women's Championship against Carmella. Upon her return, Charlotte Flair teamed up with Raw Women's Champion Asuka and beat Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax to be crowned as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match.

Check out the full winners' list from TLC 2020 below:

Big E, Daniel Bryan, Otis & Chad Gable vs. Sami Zayn, King Corbin Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (Kickoff Match)

Winner: Big E, Daniel Bryan, Otis & Chad Gable

Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles vs. The Miz (Tables, Ladders & Chairs Triple Threat Match for WWE Championship)

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Sasha Banks vs. Carmella (SmackDown Women's Championship Match)

Winner: Sasha Banks

The New Day vs. The Hurt Business (Raw Tag Team Championship Match)

Winner: The Hurt Business

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka and Charlotte Flair (WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match)

Winner: Asuka and Charlotte

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Universal Championship Match)

Winner: Roman Reigns

Randy Orton vs. The Fiend (Firefly Inferno Match)

Winner: Randy Orton

Check out some highlights from TLC 2020 below:

TLC 2020 was indeed a night to remember for WWE Universe!

