WWE: Triple H elevated to Chief Content Officer; Paul Levesque 'looks forward to this amazing opportunity'

In some good news that is sure to make the WWE Universe very happy, WWE announced on Tuesday, i.e. September 6 that Triple H has been elevated to Chief Content Officer. As CCO, Paul Levesque will be overseeing Creative Writing, Talent Relations, Live Events, Talent Development and Creative Services. Moreover, Levesque will be reporting to WWE co-CEO Nick Khan.

In a statement, Triple H shared, "WWE is one of the most prolific producers of premium content in the world and I look forward to this amazing opportunity. Having spent my entire career in this business, I'm confident that we have the right pieces in place to continue to grow our audience and deliver for our fans around the world." WWE notably revealed how Monday Night Raw saw a 15% spike in viewership and double-digit increases in social media engagement since Paul took over creative for the wrestling company.