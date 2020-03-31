WWE: Triple H on holding WWE events amid Coronavirus lockdown: I'm doing this for people

Triple H opened up about WWE’s decision of holding events amid Coronavirus lockdown. Check out what he had to say.

As the world continues to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic, live shows, movies and series production and various other public events have been cancelled to encourage social distancing in an attempt to control the spread of the deadly virus. However, WWE has taken a stand and is holding all its events amid the ongoing lockdown. While some fans are happy, others have criticised the company for risking the health of their wrestling stars and crew. During his latest interview with ESPN, Triple H defended WWE’s decision by stating that people need entertainment.

Explaining WWE’s decision to hold WrestleMania 36 despite the COVID-19 shutdown, the 50-year-old WWE champion asserted that people need entertainment, especially during the ongoing lockdown. He stated that people need something to tune into and escape their stress amid the ongoing health crisis. WWE feels the platform must make their fans feel happy even if it is just for a few hours. He further said, now more than ever, people need to smile and forget about what is happening in the world.

Triple H stated that the platform has taken all the necessary precautions to take care of its talent and staff according to the instructions given by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Further, speaking about Roman Reigns, who recently decided to opt out of the WrestleMania 36 Universal Championship match against Goldberg citing health concerns, the wrestler said Roman’s decision is understandable. Since he is immunocompromised because of his battle with leukemia, Triple H said that he understands his decision to prioritise his health because of his pre-existing condition.

Roman recently posted a video on Instagram confirming his decision to pull out of the match and slammed the people for criticising it. “You don't know what else is going on in my life. You don't know if I have newborns, you don't know if I have family in my household, older family,” he said. The 34-year-old wrestler apologised to his fans for quitting the highly anticipated match. “For all my fans, you know I'm sorry I didn't get to compete this year and put on a show and entertain. But I had to make a choice for me and my family," he stated. ALSO READ: WWE News: Roman Reigns defends his decision to pull out of WrestleMania 36 amid Coronavirus crisis

