WWE: Universal Champion Roman Reigns REVEALS why he will always have respect for John Cena

Roman Reigns, in a recent interview, praised John Cena, admitting, "It would be a bald-faced lie if someone said John Cena didn't tow the train [for WWE] for a long time."

Passing the torch is a part and parcel of WWE as wrestlers come, make chaotic, fun mayhem, and leave! While Roman Reigns is currently the self-proclaimed The Head of the Table, the baton was bestowed upon him by wrestlers like John Cena and The Undertaker back in 2017. Roman and John's epic No Mercy 2017 match was an unforgettable feud for the WWE Universe.

During a recent appearance on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, Reigns gave due credit to John for guiding wrestlers like him to continue WWE's success. Talking about the duo's standing at No Mercy 2017, which The Top Dog won, the 36-year-old wrestler recalled how he "had already been in the position [of locker room leader]" while "John had been around periodically and jumping in for stretches," via Fightful. However, Reigns "was still the main event." Recounting further, Roman shared how if Cena "jumped into a live event to help out, he would go on before intermission and I'd close us out."

Nevertheless, Reigns acknowledged that he "was much younger" at the time. Talking about honing his own craft in the competitive wrestling business, Roman shared, "That's where this process that we're in now and these new layers that I'm showcasing took every day, every week on the road, all these Manias to put myself in this position to where I can tap in and maximize my potential."

Talking about the aspect of respect between wrestlers and why he admires Cena, Reigns revealed, "At the same time, this is the beautiful thing about our business, it is the respect we have for our history and the respect for the superstars that pulled that wagon. It would be a bald-faced lie if someone said John Cena didn't tow the train for a long time. I will always have respect for that. Vince [McMahon] will always have great respect for that."

Moreover, Roman was all praises for The Undertaker as well, who he fought at WrestleMania 33, which he won making him the only one besides Brock Lesnar to ever defeat The Phenom at The Show of Shows. "Guys like Undertaker, that's why we have these legendary contracts to keep these guys. They paid their dues and guided our business and laid the foundation for us to continue this journey and continue this success. When they come back, it's only to bring more eyes and make it a bigger event," Reigns added.

Talking about how when you have someone like himself, with John being in a similar position with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and hopefully "the same position" Roman wishes to see himself in "coming back and there will be a new top dog." On a concluding note, Reigns commented, "That's what drives business. When our guys go out and find success and bring that limelight and shine back to their first love."

Meanwhile, a rumoured SummerSlam 2021 match is reportedly in the works between Roman and a (possibly!) returning John with Reigns' Universal Championship on the line. As of now, The Tribal Chief has his hands' full thanks to Edge, who he faces for his title at Money in the Bank 2021, scheduled to take place on July 18.

