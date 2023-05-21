wwe: Why are Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez forced to vacate the championship?

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have been forced to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship due to injury, only days after being pulled from a major tag team bout on Raw.

Morgan and Rodriguez beat Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai on the May 12th episode of SmackDown, when the former SmackDown Women's Champion reportedly suffered an injury. Instead of the tag team title bout, Rodriguez competed in a singles competition and beat Chelsea Green.

Rodriguez was assaulted after the match by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, who announced their plan to fight for the title, but that challenge has arrived sooner than most thought, thanks to an announcement on SmackDown.

Here is what happened:

Due to Liv Morgan's injuries, Michael Cole informed her that she and Rodriguez had been stripped of their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, with a massive fatal four-way match planned for Raw on May 29th to crown new champions.

In that event, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, Bayley and IYO Sky, and Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville will compete for gold with Raquel Rodriguez, who is seeking a new partner to help her win the championship she has never lost.

The championship has been vacated for the second time since the belts were created, the first time being when Sasha Banks and Naomi left WWE while still champions.

Summary of the whole scenario that led to Liv and Raquel's to vacate the tag

Liv Morgan, who is well-known as a former one-time SmackDown Women's Champion, was hurt on Friday Night SmackDown last week, but WWE made no mention of how serious the injury is or how much time she will miss on this week's Monday Night Raw. This week's Friday Night SmackDown saw a significant change in that.

Indeed, Michael Cole stated that Morgan's condition was serious and that she would be out for "a significant amount of time." Raquel Rodriguez was Liv's partner, and they were forced to give up the women's tag team belts as a result.

