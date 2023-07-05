WWE: Why did Mandy Rose delete her 4th of July Instagram post?

Former WWE star Mandy Rose stirs curiosity as she removes a scorching 4th of July bikini snap from Instagram, leaving fans wondering about the reasons behind the move.

Written by Suhasini Oswal Published on Jul 05, 2023   |  05:20 PM IST  |  410
(instagram/mandysacs)
Mandy Rose (instagram/mandysacs)

Key Highlight

  • Mandy Rose's daring bikini snapshot on 4th of July caused a stir on Instagram
  • Mandy Rose showcased her toned physique in a patriotic red and blue swimsuit

Celebrating Independence Day often involves barbecues, fireworks, and festive spirit, but for ex-WWE sensation Mandy Rose, the occasion took a different turn. Her daring bikini snapshot on the 4th of July caused a stir on Instagram, eventually leading to its unexpected removal. Let's delve into the details and unravel the mystery behind Mandy Rose's deleted post.

A patriotic display and unexpected removal by Mandy Rose

In a display of national pride, Mandy Rose showcased her toned physique in a patriotic red and blue swimsuit while engaging in a barefoot weightlifting session. However, her 4th of July Instagram post was swiftly taken down, leaving followers puzzled and searching for answers.

ALSO READ: WWE Raw Results, 20 March 2023: From Rhea Ripley vs. Bayley to Omos defeating Mustafa, here are the results

Fan reactions and WWE speculations about Mandy Rose

Amidst the buzz surrounding Mandy Rose's deleted post, fans expressed their admiration for her stunning appearance and shared their disappointment over her departure from WWE. Some enthusiasts yearned for her return, while others defended her right to freedom and criticized WWE's control over wrestlers' personal lives. The online reactions mirrored a mix of appreciation, longing, and nostalgia.

The reasons behind Mandy Rose's decision to delete her scintillating 4th of July Instagram post remain a subject of intrigue. As fans continue to speculate and express their support, it's evident that Mandy Rose's presence in the WWE universe is still cherished, and her actions continue to captivate the attention of wrestling enthusiasts. So, why did Mandy Rose remove her 4th of July Instagram post? The answer remains elusive, adding an air of mystery to this intriguing social media episode.

ALSO READ: WWE: Is Ronda Rousey leaving wrestling to make her UFC return? Here's everything we know

Advertisement

FAQs

Is Mandy Rose in a relationship?
Former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli recently sent his fiancée Mandy Rose a message following her release from WWE.
Is Mandy Rose married to Otis?
Although Otis and Mandy Rose may have looked genuine to some, they never dated each other in real life. Still, the latter expressed how much she enjoyed the storyline and that he was a good character both inside and outside the ring. That was such a fun, like, loving, entertaining story.
About The Author
Suhasini Oswal
Suhasini Oswal

Suhasini is a budding writer with two years of experience under her belt. She has a passion for movies and is an av... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!