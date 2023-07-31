WWE: Why did superstar Cody Rhodes choose his iconic neck tattoo? Here's what he revealed

For the past three years, WWE fans have witnessed Cody Rhodes donning his now-famous neck tattoo—a striking red, white, and blue depiction of his logo. Rhodes recently shared the story behind his bold decision to get this tattoo, shedding light on the inspiration that fueled this unforgettable body art.

A personal brand statement by Cody Rhodes

In response to a fan's query on social media, The American Nightmare candidly revealed his motive behind the tattoo. Rhodes expressed his desire to wear his brand "loudly" while maintaining his individuality, steering clear from imitation. Though he didn't name names directly, Rhodes cryptically alluded to The Rock and Brock Lesnar, explaining how he wanted to distinguish his style from theirs, staying true to his unique identity. "I don't know (laughing emoji)...There were 2 guys that really inspired me, one had a chest tat and the other had the iconic bull on his arm…at the time I just wanted to wear my own brand as loudly and proudly as I could but didn’t want to copy their style," Cody Rhodes wrote on Twitter.

A personal and symbolic design for Cody Rhodes

Debuting the captivating tattoo at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view in 2020 during his match against MJF, Rhodes surprised wrestling fans with its bold presence. The logo combines a skull, a crown, and eagle wings, fusing various symbols and motifs that carry deep personal meaning for the Superstar. This artistic expression is a reflection of his journey, beliefs, and aspirations within and beyond the squared circle.

Although AEW President Tony Khan expressed support for Rhodes' tattoo, he also acknowledged potential challenges that could arise for Rhodes if he seeks mainstream roles outside of professional wrestling due to the boldness of the ink. Nonetheless, Cody Rhodes has made an indelible impact in WWE, captivating fans with his charisma, passion, and unmatched talent. As he gears up for an epic showdown against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, Rhodes continues to make his mark in the world of wrestling, fearlessly embracing his identity and inspiring others with his unyielding pursuit of excellence.

