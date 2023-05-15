WWE: Will Randy Orton return after his back fusion surgery? Father Bob Orton reveals

American professional wrestler Randy Orton has been on a break from his WWE career ever since his surgery and fans are waiting for his return with bated breath. The 43-year-old's father Bob Orton has now given an update on his health. Keep reading to know the details.

Will Randy Orton return to WWE after his surgery?

Orton's 72-year-old father Bob Orton, who is also a professional wrestler, has opened up about his son's health during a conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer said that doctors have advised Randy against returning while recovers from his back fusion surgery. This comes after there were rumours of him wanting to make his return.

ALSO READ: WWE Rumors, 27 March 2023: Is Randy Orton returning? Check more such news

"He's training, so we'll see what happens; I don't know. If he feels like he's ready to go back, I think he might, but again he's pretty well taken care of. I don't think he needs to. And I think the doctors have told him not to. But Randy will do what Randy wants to do," the senior Orton said. In April, reports claimed that Randy was "nowhere close" to being ready for his return after rumours of his return first arose.

Meanwhile, fans were worried and heartbroken over Randy taking a possible retirement. One user tweeted, "If Randy Orton decides to retire this year I’d be upset, but he has nothing to prove to anyone. He’s had one of the greatest careers of all time. Taking care of his family and being healthy is more important than wrestling." Another wrote, "The thought of Randy Orton not wrestling again hurts so much as a fan. I'm not ready for him to retire. But he's done it all & has nothing left to prove."

A third tweeted, "Randy Orton is one of the best to ever step into WWE. If his retirement is coming sooner than we'd like, he leaves a legacy few others will touch or even approach. An absolute legend." Orton is one of the most popular names in WWE history. He became the youngest world champion after winning the World Heavyweight Championship when he was 24 years old. His rivalry with fellow wrestler John Cena has also been one of the longest and most discussed rivalries in wrestling history.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WWE News: Edge pens a heartfelt tribute to Randy Orton after their WrestleMania 36 match