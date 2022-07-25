WWE: Will Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley aka The Shield ever have a reunion? The Architect REVEALS

It's hard to believe that it's been almost a decade (November 18 is their 10-year debut anniversary!) since The Shield first raised havoc in WWE! Comprising Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, the trio managed to become the best in the business in very little time, both as a faction and individually. While Roman Reigns is the current Universal Champion, Seth Rollins continues to win hearts with his 'Freakin' gimmick while Dean Ambrose has long kissed his WWE days goodbye and now successfully goes by the name Jon Moxley in AEW.

This has WWE fans wondering if The Shield - who have had multiple reunions in the past in WWE - will ever reunite again. The answer is, unfortunately, a no, as Seth Rollins confessed in an interview with Digital Spy: "I can say that, and maybe this might come back to bite me at some point, but I just don't think you're ever going to see the three of us team up ever again." Elaborating further, The Architect pointed out that the reunion wouldn't look the way that The Shield fans would want it to look, not like the old days. Instead, Seth believes it "would be a different animal" because the trio are "all just too big stars with too big personalities at this point."

Seth Rollins admitted that the three wrestlers needed each other back then, but now, they don't need the other as much: "We're at a point where we're all standalone stars on a different level. So to have to kind of minimize that to fit into each other's moulds, I just don't see it ever happening again. I think it would look a whole lot different than the next time you see us together."

Nevertheless, Seth Rollins did mention the one time that The Shield will have a reunion. "The next time you see us together it's going to be when we're inducted into the Hall of Fame. That's going to be it," the 36-year-old wrestler concluded, sadly.

Now, that's definitely a bummer! However, you know how the saying goes, never say never!

WWE fans; do you believe we'll ever be blessed with The Shield Reunion ever again? Share your honest thoughts and wildest theories on how you envision Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose will reunite with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Jon Moxley REVEALS if he's still in touch with The Shield members Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns post quitting WWE