WWE Wrestlemania 2023: Where and how to watch, match card details and more

The much-awaited wrestling event of the year, aka Wrestlemania 2023, is almost here and fans cannot seem to keep calm about it. The popular annual event is all set to take place in Southern California from April 1 to April 2, 2023. The two-day long event, also known as Wrestlemania 39, will be headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes on its second day. Continue reading to know more details about the glorious upcoming event.

Wrestlemania 2023 location and host

Both nights of Wrestlemania 2023 will be held at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The stadium was supposed to host WrestleMania 37 before the COVID-19 pandemic relocated that year's event to WWE's Performance Center. Former WWE Champion and Grand Slam winner The Miz will be hosting the event. The match between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley is another highly awaited match of the event. Seth "Freakin" Rollins will be going against the controversial Logan Paul.

ALSO READ: WWE RAW star Bayley will not be placed on this year’s WrestleMania card, here is why:

When and how to watch Wrestlemania 2023

The event can be purchased through a cable or satellite provider or it can be streamed online on Peacock with a Premium or Premium Plus subscription. The Premium subscription costs $5 a month and features ads, while the Premium Plus subscription costs $10 a month and features no ads. Peacock can be streamed on various devices like mobiles, PCs, Amazon Fire devices, Android TV, Apple TV, LG Smart TVs, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xfinity, and others. The timings for Wrestlemania 2023 are 8 PM ET, 7 PM CT, 5 PM PT, 1 AM BST, and 10 AM AEST.

Wrestlemania 2023 match cards

Night 1:

Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena (WWE United States Championship)

Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky)

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka (WWE Raw Women's Championship)

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley (WWE SmackDown Women's Championship)

ALSO READ: WWE Raw: Cody Rhodes all set to face Solo Sikoa ahead of Wrestlemania 39

Night 2:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship)

Night TBD:

Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Edge vs. "The Demon" Finn Bálor in Hell in a Cell

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match

Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match

The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships)

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio