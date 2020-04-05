#MyCoronaStory
WWE Wrestlemania 36: Becky Lynch retains RAW Women's Championship but fans FURIOUS with Shayna Baszler's loss

Becky Lynch went head-to-head with Shayna Baszler on the first night of Wrestlemania 36 and was able to retain her RAW Women's Champion after a hard-fought battle. The WWE Universe, however, was disappointed with Shayna's loss.
579 reads Mumbai
Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler was amongst the headlining matches on the first night of Wrestlemania 36.Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler was amongst the headlining matches on the first night of Wrestlemania 36.
It's been a long time coming for this WWE match, as fans were excited to see Becky Lynch lock heads with Shayna Baszler at Wrestlemania 36, with the RAW Women's Championship on the line. For weeks, we have been gifted with some killer promo work to hype up the match, as WWE tapings have taken place without an audience due to the coronavirus scare. Wrestlemania 36, which has been divided into two days, just completed its first night and amongst the top matches were Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler.

The Man arrived with her championship in a customised truck while The Queen of Spades was determined to crush the morals of her opponent early on with a nasty Karifuda Clutch. From the get-go, there's a fight-like feel, which is more Shayna's vicious wrestling style! A crazy move came when Baszler picked up Lynch and then hits her headfirst into the announce table. Locking in another Karifuda Clutch, it seems as though Shayna has her win locked and loaded. However, not one to back down, Becky goes old school and counters the submission move by rolling backward into a pin for the final win.

Becky Lynch retains her RAW Women's Championship:

While some were happy that The Man continues to be champ, many were disappointed to see The Queen of Spades lose as they felt Shayna deserved to win over Becky, especially with the nature of their match.

Check out how the WWE Universe reacted to the Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler at Wrestlemania 36 below:

Interestingly, Becky's current reign makes her the only women's wrestler in the modern era to hold either the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship for more than 235 days.

What did you think of Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler's Wrestlemania 36 match finish? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :WWE,Twitter

