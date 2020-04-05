WWE Wrestlemania 36: Becky Lynch retains RAW Women's Championship but fans FURIOUS with Shayna Baszler's loss

Becky Lynch went head-to-head with Shayna Baszler on the first night of Wrestlemania 36 and was able to retain her RAW Women's Champion after a hard-fought battle. The WWE Universe, however, was disappointed with Shayna's loss.

It's been a long time coming for this WWE match, as fans were excited to see Becky Lynch lock heads with Shayna Baszler at Wrestlemania 36, with the RAW Women's Championship on the line. For weeks, we have been gifted with some killer promo work to hype up the match, as WWE tapings have taken place without an audience due to the coronavirus scare. Wrestlemania 36, which has been divided into two days, just completed its first night and amongst the top matches were Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler.

The Man arrived with her championship in a customised truck while The Queen of Spades was determined to crush the morals of her opponent early on with a nasty Karifuda Clutch. From the get-go, there's a fight-like feel, which is more Shayna's vicious wrestling style! A crazy move came when Baszler picked up Lynch and then hits her headfirst into the announce table. Locking in another Karifuda Clutch, it seems as though Shayna has her win locked and loaded. However, not one to back down, Becky goes old school and counters the submission move by rolling backward into a pin for the final win.

Becky Lynch retains her RAW Women's Championship:

While some were happy that The Man continues to be champ, many were disappointed to see The Queen of Spades lose as they felt Shayna deserved to win over Becky, especially with the nature of their match.

Check out how the WWE Universe reacted to the Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler at Wrestlemania 36 below:

Shayna Baszler was brought up to the Main Roster to ultimately lose at this version of #WrestleMania, after eliminating 8 women in the Royal Rumble, and eliminating every woman in the Elimination Chamber... Talk about TERRIBLE CREATIVE... HOLY SHIT. 3 months, and already DEAD — The IWC Messiah (@JDfromNY206) April 5, 2020

LMAO Shayna Baszler’s has been tarnished! Shayna went from dominating The Elimination Chamber, winning the Chamber, only to lose to Becky with a fucking roll up. What a awful match. GARBAGE CREATIVE DECISION! Women’s Wrestling on the main roster is fucking TRASH!#WrestleMania — The Insurgent Wrestling Fan Who Is Against WWE (@EKCone909) April 5, 2020

Guys!!! Becky Lynch literally has no one else to fight now. You had an opportunity to create a new foil in Shayna Baszler and she lost. This division sucks. #Wrestlemania36 #Wrestlemania @WWE — Just Alyx (@Vx1AlyxsWorld) April 5, 2020

They buried the WHOLE RAW WOMENS ROSTER FOR SHAYNA JUST TO HAVE BECKY GO OVER????????? #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/FLKqEtaa9F — Noah / Panthers make me sad (@PrimeKorver26) April 5, 2020

They made Shayna destroy Liv, Nattie, Ruby, Sarah and Asuka just for her to get quick pinned against Becky at mania. I have no words. — travage (@BankOnShirai) April 5, 2020

On the bright side, since Shayna Baszler couldn't beat Becky Lynch, it opens the door for The Man to put someone else over... AHEM #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/uPSQy7iBpb — Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) April 5, 2020

ALSO READ: WWE: Here's what Becky Lynch has to say about her wedding with Seth Rollins getting postponed due to COVID 19

Interestingly, Becky's current reign makes her the only women's wrestler in the modern era to hold either the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship for more than 235 days.

What did you think of Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler's Wrestlemania 36 match finish? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More