WWE Wrestlemania 36: Bray Wyatt DEFEATS John Cena in the most bizarre & entertaining Firefly Funhouse Match

The Firefly Funhouse Match between John Cena and Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania 36 Part 2 went above and beyond our wildest imagination. Read below to know what transpired between the Cenation leader and The Fiend during The Show of Shows.

"I have a feeling it's gonna get... weird," John Cena had earlier tweeted before his Wrestlemania 36 match against Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend. Weird would be an understatement after what the WWE Universe just witnessed! "You’re about to face your greatest opponent to date: yourself," Bray stated wickedly as John entered the Firefly Funhouse not knowing what's in store for him at The Showcase of the Immortals! With Wyatt disappearing through the Funhouse door, Cena follows with some urging from Rambling Rabbit and is surrounded by darkness.

John encounters the Vince McMahon puppet who gives his iconic rant and threatens to fire the wrestler. We are then taken back to the ring with Wyatt as Cena relives his debut one more time, at the time of Ruthless Aggression. The cherry on top of the cake came when Bray taunted John by singing his ex-fiancée Nikki Bella's theme song! Then, came the 1989's Saturday Night's Main Event style promo where Cena is seen using dumbell curls at a tremendous speed which tires his arm out and hence, the Cenation leader can't throw a punch.

Furthermore, we go to John's Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick where the rapper busts insult in rhymes while Bray mocks his opponent for being a bully his entire career. "You're a bully. You're a horrible person. You take the weaknesses of others, and you turn them into jokes. You would do anything for fame," Wyatt stated emotionally. Recalling their Wrestlemania 30 match, Bray stated that he was the rightful winner and that it was denied to him by John. Wyatt then attacks Cena and proceeds to hand him a chair proclaiming that his opponent made the wrong choice six years ago. We then move on to the WCW Nitro era where Bray comes out in NWO gear and so does John, in reference to his supposed heel turn that never came!

"This is such good s**t," Vince's puppet bellowed while on commentary and we damn well have to agree with him! Eventually, The Fiend appeared behind John and hit him with a Sister Abigail before locking him in with the mandible claw along with Cena's SmackDown promo about the most overvalued, overhyped and overprivileged superstar in WWE being played in the background. Bray makes the three count and emerges the winner of the bizarre, insanely entertaining match which is the most creative WWE has gotten in recent years!

Check out the highlights from John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania 36 Part 2 below:

What did you think of John Cena and Bray Wyatt's delectable Firefly Funhouse Match at Wrestlemania 36 Part 2? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

