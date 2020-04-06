WWE Wrestlemania 36: Charlotte Flair 'decimates' Rhea Ripley & becomes the new NXT Women's Championship

Wrestlemania 36 Part 2 was kickstarted with Charlotte Flair challenging Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship. The battle that lasted for 30 minutes saw Charlotte come out on top and be crowned the new champ.

Wrestlemania 36 Part 2 is currently underway as you read this with the first match of the night being for the NXT Women's Championship between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. For weeks, the two talented wrestlers have been at each other's throats trying to prove their dominance and finally, they get to collide at The Show of Shows! The match started with a headstrong Charlotte, who tried for an early takedown but it was Rhea who went for the Riptide with her opponent kicking out at two.

Ripley dominated post her finisher but eventually, her leg caved in and that became the deciding factor for the match! A Figure-Eight by The Queen of Queens along with viciously hitting the injured leg into the ring post shows us why Charlotte is extremely talented! Charlotte keeps taunting her opponent stating that she made NXT while Rhea hits her with a missile dropkick but fails to pin her for three. After fighting off a Figure-Eight lock, Ripley gets Flair in the standing cloverleaf but the latter manages to break the hold.

Eventually, the two counter each other with a series of near falls which would have got the audience, if present, jumping with excitement. When Rhea is dropped face-first from the top rope, Charlotte goes for her picture-perfect moonsault which is countered with boots to the face. Flair then goes for a spear, Ripley still kicks out at two. A Figure-Four changes to Figure-Eight and eventually, Rhea had to tap out! Charlotte Flair is now the new NXT Champion after 30 minutes of pure wrestling fun!

Check out highlights from Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at Wrestlemania 36 Part 2 below:

